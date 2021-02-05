SACP urges Zuma to respect Concourt, Zondo commission

Johannesburg - The SACP has urged former president Jacob Zuma to reconsider his decision to defy the Constitutional Court’s order directing him to appear before the Commission of Inquiry into allegations of state capture. SACP spokesperson Alex Mashilo said his party made the call after it reiterated its support for the judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture and called upon all whom it may concern to cooperate with the commission’s process to get to the bottom of the corruption, to protect and deepen democracy in our country, for us as a nation to advance broader social and economic transformation and development. “We have noted a letter attributed to former president Jacob Zuma, which is circulating and reported upon by various media. The SACP resolutely asserts the supremacy of the Constitution, the supreme law of the Republic. “We wish to remind the public about what former President Zuma, in his capacity as the President of the Republic, said on January 9, 2018, when he belatedly established the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. “I would like to emphasise that I have faith in all the judges and their ability to execute their tasks with the requisite levels of fairness, impartiality and independence”, said President Zuma, when announcing his appointment of the Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

In announcing the appointment, President Zuma said: “I requested the Chief Justice to provide me with the name of the judge to head the Commission. He has selected Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Mnyamezeli Mlungisi Zondo to undertake this task.” An important message to every person, President Zuma said: “I urge everyone to cooperate with the commission of inquiry.”

President Zuma then concluded: “I trust that we will all respect the process and place no impediments to prevent the Commission from doing its work.”

It is important for all whom it may concern to walk the talk!

Mashile said it was important to underline that the law was not written only with those who cooperate in mind, saying it was written also with those who do not cooperate in mind— to hold them to account or ensure that they are held accountable.

“Thus, the law provides for procedures and measures for those entrusted with its implementation to follow in situations involving any person who does not cooperate with investigative, inquisitorial, prosecutorial, judicial, and other processes established lawfully to ensure that justice takes its course,” Mashilo said.

He said his party, therefore, called on the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture to strictly exercise its powers and functions in law, including the terms of reference promulgated by former president Zuma when he established it, to overcome any impediments placed by any person regardless of their status to prevent it from performing or completing its work.

