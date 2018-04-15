CAPE TOWN - The South African Communist Party (SACP) on Monday, called for "decisive action" by the authorities to probe allegations by the inspector-general of intelligence (IGI) that his work is being sabotaged.

The SACP was responding to claims by IGI Setlhomamaru Dintwe that the director-general of the State Security Agency, Arthur Fraser, has been obstructing the functioning of his office in order to stop the watchdog body from investigating serious allegations against him.

Dintwe has filed papers in the High Court in Pretoria asking for an order interdicting Fraser from interfering with his work.

"The SACP wants the IGI to carry out his work without fear, favour or interference by any person. The party is therefore calling for decisive action by relevant authorities to get to the bottom of Fraser’s conduct and what actually he could be trying to conceal by handicapping the IGI’s work," the part said in a statement.

"It is common knowledge that the SACP has, for a while now, laid complaints to the IGI about rogue intelligence operations directed not only at the Party’s leadership but other South Africans who became outspoken against corporate state capture."

Dintwe's application is set to be heard in court on Tuesday.

African News Agency/ANA