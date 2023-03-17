SACP warns against forcing people to join shutdown

The SACP has condemned the planned shutdown, saying those who choose not to take part should not be prevented from going to work, visit hospitals or opening businesses. The party said while everyone had a right to strike, that right must be balanced with the rights of others who refuse to take part in a strike.

It said the shutdown was coming at the time the economy was facing a crisis. The people cannot be subjected to harassment or intimidation for not taking part in the shutdown.

The SACP said the law enforcement agencies must ensure it protects the rights of everyone in South Africa, including those who want to open their businesses, go to hospital or clinics or do anything they want on Monday. “The SACP urges every person who needs go to the workplace to work or to run their business operations, to a surgery, a clinic, or a hospital to receive healthcare, or to any other place or institution anywhere in South Africa on Monday, 20 March 2023, to feel free to do so, to exercise their human rights without fear. “While we unwaveringly reaffirm every person’s right to protest, we are equally categorical, in line with the rule of law, that protest action must be lawful. According to the Bill of Rights enshrined in our constitution, no single grouping or person may engage in an illegal protest action or impose their protest action on everyone who does not support it and its agendas,” said the party.

A coalition of civil society organisations, Defend Our Democracy, also condemned the forced shutdown saying people cannot be prevented from going about their personal business. It said South Africa was in the throes of an economic crisis, and it could not afford the shutdown as it would add to the economic woes of the country.

It said the police and other law enforcement agencies must act against anyone involved in the violence on Monday. The Good Party said the shutdown would serve no purpose for the country or provide solutions to the current challenges. It said violence could not be tolerated or the intimidation of businesses to shut down on Monday.

“EFF leader Julius Malema has the right to call his supporters to the streets, but he also has a responsibility to call on those participating in the march to do so peacefully and without threatening people, businesses and the economy,” said Good Secretary-General, Brett Herron. “He does not have the right that the (Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs) Minister had under Covid to declare a national lockdown,” he added. [email protected]