SACP warns ’flat-footed’ ANC it could lose national and provincial elections in 2024

Johannesburg - The South African Communist Party (SACP) in the Free State has warned the ANC that it could lose the 2024 national and provincial elections. Following its provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting over the weekend, the party said it would continue to insist on urgent meaningful tripartite alliance interaction to confront the various subjective weaknesses that continue to weaken the alliance and de-legitimise the integrity and standing of the ANC in the eyes of the people.

”The PEC’s analysis and warning is that the electoral trends and current deteriorating political and organisational developments, particularly in the ANC, pose a real threat that the ANC may lose the province in the 2024 national and provincial elections,” the SACP said. It added that the ANC was flat-footed, structurally weak and poorly resourced, as well as highly disorganised, to mount a commendable elections campaign in the November 2021 local government elections. According to the organisation, there is a need for a decisive break on existing mechanisms for managing alliance relations and the national democratic revolution.

”Nothing short of a structured reconfiguration of the alliance and its operations is required to reposition the alliance to jointly respond to existing political challenges in the province and the interrelated societal problems of unemployment, poverty, inequality, corruption and underdevelopment,” the SACP added. It also expressed its concerns with the mutation and gravitation of various ANC interim regional committees and interim provincial committee leadership structures into groupings organising along historical factional lines. ”The SACP is worried that instead of uniting, renewing and reconnecting the ANC with society, groupings are using the organisation to consolidate, on the one hand, for selfish protection of access to levers of power and resources, and on the other, for selfish access to the same levers of power and resources,” the organisation said.

It also warned that the ANC will suffer as a result.