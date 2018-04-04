SACP leader Blade Nzimande says the SACP will not be supporting Jacob Zuma as he makes his court appearance on Friday to face corruption charges. File picture: GCIS

Johannesburg - SACP leader Blade Nzimande says the SACP will not be supporting former president Jacob Zuma as he makes his court appearance on Friday to face corruption charges.

Nzimande said it was time that Zuma faced his day in court to answer for the charges of corruption, racketeering and money laundering.

“Definitely not, we are of the view as the SACP that we really do need to respect the courts. The courts have came around to establish that this court case must happen. We will abide by that and we won’t be outside the court,” said Nzimande who was speaking to the media outside Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s house on Wednesday.

Zuma is set to appear at the Durban High Court on Friday to face 16 charges of corruption, racketeering and money laundering.

NPA head Shaun Abrahams took the decision to go ahead with the charges last month.

The SACP, and particularly Nzimande, supported Zuma during his previous court appearance for corruption charges in 2008.

But Nzimande said things were difference this time around.

“At that time we were really convinced there was serious abuse of political power to fight internal matters, we were conviced. There were many signs of that,” he said.

“As the SACP we did not only defend on the issue of Zuma, but when comrades such as Cyril Ramaphosa and Tokyo Sexwale were being accused and plots were created against them - we were the first to stand up and defend them.”

“Even today we will work to fight any abuse of state institutions to settle political scores,” said Nzimande.

Some ANC members have vowed to support Zuma even though the ANC NEC told members not to make use of party regalia to support Zuma.

