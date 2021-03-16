SACP’s Mthembu eases fears over fate of Ingonyama Trust Board land

AMID fears from some traditional leaders in KwaZulu-Natal that the government could make a move to seize the 3 million hectares of Ingonyama Trust Board (ITB) land, the SACP in KwaZulu-Natal says it does not foresee the government taking over the land.

In the wake of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini's passing on Friday, aged 72, some of the Amakhosi in the province expressed fears the government would now make the move to take away the land from the Zulu monarch’s control.

One such traditional leader was Inkosi Mfanuvele Buthelezi of the Buthelezi clan in Vryheid who said he and other traditional leaders were concerned about the future of the trust.

Speaking to Independent Media, Inkosi Buthelezi said: “We fear that now the king is no longer with us, they (State) will intensify efforts to disband the trust and take away the land it administers. The king successfully opposed them while he was around and they may exploit the vacuum and rush the process to grab it.”

However, SACP provincial secretary Themba Mthembu has moved to quell the fears of the traditional leaders saying the Communist Party did not anticipate a situation whereby the government would take over the land.