Sadtu says Mashaba 'should hang his head in shame' over teacher comments









Former Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba. File picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency(ANA). THE SA Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) has reacted angrily to comments attributed to former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba that the Cosatu affiliate was protecting unqualified and incompetent teachers. Mashaba said that his new initiative, the People’s Dialogue, has received responses beyond his wildest expectations and that among the proposals made was that Sadtu must be restricted from protecting unqualified and incompetent teachers.

But the union hit back on Tuesday, accusing Mashaba of using his former master’s tactics, either suffering from a DA hangover or still dancing to his former master’s tune. ”Mashaba, as a black African, should hang his head in shame for mimicking his master’s failed tricks. The conditions our members work under in township and rural schools are well known and yet many, on a daily basis, confront and overcome them,” Sadtu said in a statement. According to the union, matric results in the past three years continue to vindicate it as they have shown increased quality passes in no-fee or Quintile 1 to 3 schools where most of its members teach. Sadtu also found it nauseating that Johannesburg’s former first citizen, who it described as a product of inferior Bantu education but managed to overcome the odds and built his empire, can call its members unqualified and incompetent.

It further said Mashaba is a product of inferior Bantu education, saying he took his chances with the DA and they backfired. It said he must “go back to what you know best - fiddle with people’s hair.”

This was an apparent reference to Mashaba Black Like Me hair products that made him rich.

“It is nauseating that Mashaba a product of inferior Bantu education who managed to overcome the odds and built his empire can call Sadtu members unqualified and incompetent. Our members fully understand the low base they come from and have grabbed every opportunity available to improve and overcome the barriers imposed on them by the system. Overcoming those barriers is not Mashaba’s prerogative.”

Mashaba resigned from the DA and as mayor last month after the official opposition’s old guard made a comeback and engineered the stepping down of the party’s former leader Mmusi Maimane.

Political Bureau