THE SA Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) has reacted angrily to comments attributed to former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba that the Cosatu affiliate was protecting unqualified and incompetent teachers.
Mashaba said that his new initiative, the People’s Dialogue, has received responses beyond his wildest expectations and that among the proposals made was that Sadtu must be restricted from protecting unqualified and incompetent teachers.
But the union hit back on Tuesday, accusing Mashaba of using his former master’s tactics, either suffering from a DA hangover or still dancing to his former master’s tune.
”Mashaba, as a black African, should hang his head in shame for mimicking his master’s failed tricks. The conditions our members work under in township and rural schools are well known and yet many, on a daily basis, confront and overcome them,” Sadtu said in a statement.
According to the union, matric results in the past three years continue to vindicate it as they have shown increased quality passes in no-fee or Quintile 1 to 3 schools where most of its members teach.
Sadtu also found it nauseating that Johannesburg’s former first citizen, who it described as a product of inferior Bantu education but managed to overcome the odds and built his empire, can call its members unqualified and incompetent.