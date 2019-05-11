Johannesburg - The ANC will reconnect with voters and continue to focus on local issues in Gauteng despite the party being in opposition in two of the province's three metros.



This was the assertion made by ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte, who said the party had realised that Gauteng residents required it to play a more active role in the province to cater to people's needs.





Duarte spoke to Independent Media on Saturday at the Electoral Commission's results centre in Tshwane shortly after vote counting concluded and the ANC breached the 50% mark in the country's economic hub.





The party got 50.19% ( 2 168 253) at the time vote counting concluded, a decline from 53.59% in 2014.





"I work in Johannesburg and it is filthy. The water and electricity charges in that city are probably the highest in the country.





"So we will reconnect with residents regarding local issues even though we don't govern in Joburg. Remember, our manifesto was a national one, and I'm sure the provincial government, where possible, will ensure that our people are taken care of," Duarte said.









The DA meanwhile came in a distant second in the province with 27.45% (1 185 743 votes) a decline from 30.78% in 2014.





The EFF meanwhile, which came third, showed a substantial increase in obtaining 14.69% (634 387). In 2014, the party garnered 10.30%.





Of course the biggest surprise in these elections was the FF+, which parachuted to fourth spot, getting 3.56% (153 844).





The party had received 1.20% in the 2014 elections.





The IEC is expected to formally announce the election results on Saturday night.





