Picture: Phill Magakoe/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The ANC has scraped to victory in Gauteng, maintaining its position as the dominant party in the country's economic hub. Counting currently stands at 99.8% with only a few voting districts remaining to be finalised.

The province was the last to have counting finalised, following shortly after KwaZulu-Natal.

Ahead of the elections, Gauteng was the most hotly contested province, with the ANC fighting to retain its majority while the opposition hoped the province would be governed by coalition.

The ANC received just 50.17% (2 158 199 votes), a decline from 53.59% in 2014.

The DA meanwhile came in a distant second with 27.52% (1 184 453 votes) a decline from 30.78% in 2014.

The EFF meanwhile, which came third, showed a substantial increase in obtaining 14.67%. In 2014, the party garnered 10.30%.





Of course the biggest surprise in these elections was the VF+, which parachuted to fourth spot, getting 3.57%. The party had received 1.20% in the 2014 elections.

The IEC is expected to hold an official results announcement on Saturday night.