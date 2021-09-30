Safer Communities, empowering people and keeping the lights on – IFP launches its manifesto

DURBAN - The Inkatha Freedom Party launched its manifesto on Thursday evening ahead of the local government elections in November, with president Velenkosini Hlabisa saying that the party will create safer communities, empower people and keep the lights on if it was voted into power. Hlabisa delivered the IFP’s 10-point plan at the Greyville Convention Centre in Durban, in a Covid-19 compliant affair with 250 selected guests.

The party’s 10-point plan includes leading with integrity, empowering people, creating food security, creating partnerships with traditional leaders, making communities safer, building homes, creating better healthcare, providing clean water, keeping the lights on and building the next generation. Hlabisa reflected on the state of the country against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, gender-based violence and corruption among government officials. The IFP president said that GBV was just as bad as Covid-19, but the ruling party showed no urgency to fund or prioritise the fight against it.

He said it was tragic that corruption reports at the ruling party are so frequent that it does not surprise people anymore. He said that IFP candidates contesting wards in the upcoming elections will sign a contract of good governance. Hlabisa noted that the country recently recorded its highest ever unemployment rate at 34.4%, which the youth bore the brunt of.

The crowd attentively listened to the IFP president during his speech and cheered at high volumes when the leader said the party would tighten up cross border security, fix potholes and build more homes. The performing act, gospel musician Thobekile led the crowd into high spirits ahead of Hlabisa’s address. IFP’s member of Parliament Liezl Van Der Merwe and Narend Singh both took a poke at the ruling party, with Van Der Merwe commenting on the state of the country’s food supply and crimes committed against women and children.

“The IFP is a party that believes in giving people a hand up. We believe in self-help and self-reliance, and equipping people to stand on their own feet. In communities where we govern, the IFP prioritises skills development and training. We provide bursaries to learners and students, to assist them in furthering their education. “Opportunities in each community must be developed to serve the people of that community. This includes women, the youth and persons with disabilities. Where we govern, the IFP prioritises South Africans for job and trade opportunities. Our belief is that South Africans must come first at all times. “IFP-led municipalities will prioritise the safety and plight of women, children and LGBTQIA+ persons through dedicated funding for provision of the required resources for crime prevention and victim support where the need arises.