Johannesburg - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) will on Thursday announce planned action to fight a proposed national minimum wage after its leaders were kicked out a meeting of parliament's portfolio committee on labour.

A scuffle ensued when about 15 of Saftu leaders were evicted from the meeting after they staged a demonstration on Wednesday. The committee has been convened to ratify proposed amendments to labour laws as the national minimum wage proposals.

Andre Adams, Saftu's provincial secretary in the Western Cape, said the federation's leaders had met with a forceful security team who had no regard for their rights to a peaceful demonstration.

But the chairperson of the committee, Sharome van Schalkwyk, said slammed the conduct of the Saftu activists, saying the incident was not how South Africans should ideally resolve differences of opinion.

Saftu will brief the media at noon on Thursday at its headquarters in Johannesburg.

African News Agency/ANA