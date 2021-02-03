Sahpra to keep close eye on vaccination side effects

Johannesburg - As the health department officially launched the online vaccination data system, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has told Parliament that vaccination side effects will be closely monitored. Sahpra chief executive Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela appeared before Parliament's health committee on Wednesday. Her organisation faced tough questions from MPs on the regulatory measures used to approve the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. The country on Monday saw 1 million doses of the vaccine being delivered from India. Samples of the doses were then taken to the National Control Health Laboratory in Bloemfontein to be quality tested to assure their authenticity.

This process can take 10 to 14 days and thereafter the vaccine doses can be distributed across all nine provinces to inoculate healthcare workers.

Semete-Makokotlela told MPs that Sahpra would keep a close eye on the vaccination process, especially on reports of the side-effects.

She maintained that this was important to ensure the organisation responds to concerns swiftly.

She also told MPs that Sahpra would in the next few weeks decide on Pfizer's application for regulatory approval for the distribution of its vaccine. Another company under review is Johnson&Johnson.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize launched the Electronic Vaccination Data System.

The system is set to aid health-care workers, who form part of phase one of the vaccination drive, to register to be inoculated.

So far, more than 34 000 health-care professionals have registered on the site.

Mkhize encouraged more practitioners to do the same.

There are more than 1.2 million health-care workers in the country — both in the private and public sector.

“They have formed part of the front line workers and many have lost their lives to the virus. This is why the government has placed them at the front line of the vaccination drive, ” Mkhize said.

The minister clarified that the definition of health-care worker includes anyone that comes into contact/treats Covid-19 patients.

He has also included traditional healers in the definition, along with staff supporters at hospitals such as security guards.

Mkhize clarified that if a health-care worker was unable to register on the site, they would not be turned away at the vaccination centre.

“In the event that a health-care worker has not self-registered, you will not be denied the vaccination. You will be registered at the vaccination site, it might just take a few minutes longer. We would, however, encourage all health-care workers to register before the inoculation call," Mkhize said.

The second and third phase of the vaccination drive is expected to also begin this year. The government plans to vaccinate 67% of the country's population by the end of the year.

Political Bureau