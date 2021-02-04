SAHRC appeals to employers: Allow workers to get Covid-19 vaccine

Pretoria –The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has appealed to employers to allow and to assist people who want to be vaccinated against the coronavirus while respecting the rights of employees who choose not to be vaccinated. “The commission appeals to employers, farm owners, traditional leaders, church leaders and others having authority or influence over others, to allow and, where necessary, assist those who wish to get vaccinated and also to respect the choices of those who do not want to be vaccinated,” said SAHRC chairperson advocate Bongani Majola. “It will be a violation to threaten, stigmatise, victimise and discriminate against those who choose not to be vaccinated. For now, it seems that the only viable and promising way of getting rid of the pandemic in this country and globally is through these vaccines.” The SAHRC encouraged everyone to get vaccinated. “The SAHRC avails itself in this regard to answer the questions of members of the public who may have questions about their rights in relation to the vaccine roll-out. The details of the commission’s provincial offices and national head office can be access via the SAHRC website,” said Majola.

South Africa's first coronavirus vaccine doses arrived by aeroplane on Monday, offering some relief for health workers who have been stretched during a second wave of infections and are first in line for the shots.

“The arrival of the first batch of vaccines against the virulent and transmissible Covid-19 virus, on Monday the 1st February 2021, is welcomed by the SAHRC. The commission looks forward to more vaccines arriving soon and people getting access to them.

“Regarding the batch just received, the commission is hopeful that inoculations can proceed within the next two weeks once all regulatory and quality assurance processes have been successfully completed,” said Majola.

He said the SAHRC supported the government’s efforts to vaccinate as many people as possible, “to ensure the required herd immunity needed for the entire population of South Africa to protect itself against this dangerous virus. The commission believes that many lives can be saved if the residents of this country take the opportunity to get vaccinated. It therefore encourages all adults to opt to be vaccinated.”

African News Agency (ANA)