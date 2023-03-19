SAHRC cautions against threats and violence ahead of planned protest

Siyabonga Mkhwanazi The SA Human Rights Commission has urged all parties to caution against any use of violence or threats ahead of the planned protest on Monday by the EFF.

It was in the interest of all South Africans that protests were conducted in a free environment, without threats or intimidation. It said it hoped law enforcement agencies would be on hand to protect citizens. “If these threats of violence are followed through by supporters of the EFF or other people participating in the march, such may lead to harm and violation of human rights,” said the SAHRC.

“The commission calls on the government and the relevant ministries to ensure that persons who wish to exercise their rights, and who are not supportive of the protest actions of the EFF, are not harmed. “The commission also calls on law enforcement agencies to continue to protect and serve all who may or may not be part of the protest,” it said. It said law enforcement agencies must ensure that those who are not part of the strike are protected.

The SANDF has said it would deploy some of its members to help the SAPS in its operations on Monday. The police have said they were ready to protect South Africans who wanted to go to work or open their businesses. The government has said it wanted to prevent the looting that happened almost two years ago and cost the economy billions of rands.

The SAHRC said the state must ensure citizens are protected. It said while everyone was entitled to strike or protest, that right must not infringe on the rights of others who wished not to take part in protests. The commission said this right was enshrined in the Constitution.