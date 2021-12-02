SAHRC probe into July unrest to hear key SSA evidence

THE South African Human Rights Commission’s hearing into the July 2021 unrest is set to continue on Thursday with important witness testimony, including the boss of the State Security Agency. The hearing is scheduled to hear testimonies from three witnesses beginning with virtual testimony by Acting Director-General at the State Security Agency, Ambassador Tony Gab Msimanga.

Msimanga’s testimony will then be followed by that of the UPL Cornubia Fire Civil Society Action Group before the final testimony of the day by David Bruce of the Institute for Security Studies. On Wednesday, the commission’s panel heard evidence from KwaZulu-Natal’s top cop, provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who continued his evidence after he had been unable to do so due to delays to the programme on Tuesday. In his evidence, Mkhwanazi denied allegations that he was on leave while the province was at the height of the unrest, insisting that on July 18, after the riots had quelled, he asked Police Minister Bheki Cele if it was okay to go on paternity leave.