Durban - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has intervened in KwaZulu-Natal whistle-blower Thabiso Zulu’s plight as he seeks state protection following numerous threats on his life for lifting the lid on widespread corruption throughout the province.
During the Moerane Commission looking into political killings in KZN, Zulu gave crucial testimony about the spate of political killings, leading to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane recommending, in a report, that Zulu be provided with urgent protection.
Human rights watchdog Amnesty International also raised concerns about the lack of protection for Zulu.
On Wednesday SAHRC chief executive officer, Tseliso Thipanyane, confirmed that the commission had “taken up the matter” and was representing Zulu in his quest for state-provided protection.
Thipanyane could not be drawn into the details of their representation of Zulu, saying that the commission would issue a statement in due course.