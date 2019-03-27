Economic Freedom Fighters' leader Julius Malema. Picture: Laird Forbes/EPA/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is on Wednesday expected to release its findings on complaints of alleged hate speech by Economic Freedom Fighters' leader Julius Malema and other members of the party. The Commission said they would release findings and recommendations and directives on the matters and discuss the findings in the context of hate speech, freedom of expression and freedom of the press.

"The findings will be released in an extended press conference/seminar in which the Commission will attempt to address the complaints and the alleged rights violations in a comprehensive manner, unpacking and engaging the media on the complexities of the legal principles which determine whether an utterance qualifies as hate speech," the SAHRC said.

The Commission said it kept in mind that the national elections were fast approaching and that political parties would be engaging in campaigning which often accompanied "robust speeches".

"Robust political debate and statements require protection within a constitutional democracy. However, the Commission urges political parties and their leaders to ensure that they exercise due regard and responsible care when addressing supporters or making political statements."

African News Agency/ANA