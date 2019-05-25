Picture: GCIS

Pretoria - The Loftus Versveld stadium in the City of Tshwane, Pretoria was almost fully by 10am on Saturday as member of the public, heads of state and various dignitaries continued to trickle into the venue ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's official inauguration.



With the proceedings taking place on Africa Day, there was a sense of unity as some of the content's leaders including Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mngangagwa, Arab Democratic Republic President Bir Lehlu, Guinea Vice-President Teodoro Nguema Obiang, King Mswati III of the Eswatini Kingdom and President Yoweri Museveni, arrived at the stadium .





Mnangagwa posed, waving at the scrum of photographers and journalists, before turning to the ecstatic crowd.

Moments later, the crowd erupted again as King Mswati of Eswatini's arrival was announced.





ANC supporters donned their ANC regalia and many went about waving their South African flags.





Picture: GCIS

There were also loud cheers and chanting as former Presidents Thabo Mbeki arrived with his wife Zanele Mbeki, FW De Klerk with his spouse Elita Georgiades, Kgalema Motlanthe and wife Gugu Mtshali. Deputy President David Mabuza also arrived.





This is the first time an event of this magnitude is being held outside the Union Buildings and the very first time that a full batallion will be participating in today.



