Durban - Business group Sakeliga has said that the South African economy is likely to remain a "prisoner of politics", following decisions announced in finance minister Tito Mboweni's medium-term budget speech.
Sakeliga called Mboweni's speech, delivered in Parliament on Wednesday afternoon, "lacklustre".
“Minister Mboweni neglected to answer the real questions, even while admitting that hard times lay ahead. Instead he was constrained by political realities to emphasise marginal, cosmetic improvements. All this means is that the economy is likely to remain a prisoner of politics.”
Although attempts to trim the salaries and benefits of public office-bearers was admirable, the real impact of these changes paled in comparison to the current crisis, said the organisation.
“The real issues remain unaddressed. In the case of Eskom, for instance, the minister had little to offer beyond the usual promises of increased scrutiny. Ultimately, Minister Mboweni could promise little beyond these cosmetic measures – because, whether he likes it or not, Eskom is still holding the economy hostage.