Salary increases for top government officials approved

Johannesburg - Senior government officials will receive salary increases between R1 695 and just over R1 800, as well as adjustments of 1.5% backdated to April last year. According to the Public Servants Association (PSA), members of the senior management service (SMS) will receive a non-pensionable cash allowance R1 695 for salary levels 13 to 15 while salary level 16 will get R1 818.

Additionally, the top public servants' salary scales will be adjusted by 1.5% effective from April 2021, which the union said is in line with the SMS normal pay progression adjustment date. "The PSA believes that the salary adjustments and non-pensionable gratuity will not only assist the employees to mitigate price increases including fuel, food, electricity and the repo rate, but will also partially address the narrowing gap between salary level 12 and 13," the PSA said. Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo finally made the determination on the salary adjustments for SMS members.

The PSA also welcomed the decision to extend the proposals to the ministers of basic education, police, defence and military veterans, justice and correctional services and social development to make similar determinations in terms of the powers vested in them, according to their respective policies. "The PSA vigorously pursued the salary increases for SMS members to be implemented as they also felt the effects of the Covid-19 similar to other employees,“ the union said. In August last year, unions representing government employees accepted a non-pensionable cash allowance between R1 220 for the lowest paid public servants and R1 695 for salary level 12.

They also received a once-off 1.5% pensionable increase for all employees on salary levels 1 to 12. On January 31, public servants on the Government Employees Medical Scheme and all former employees belonging to registered medical schemes received a 6.42% increase to their medical subsidy.