Salga in Gauteng ready to select a new leadership at elective conference

Gauteng - The South African Local Government Association (Salga) in Gauteng is set to host its elective provincial conference on February 8–9. The conference follows the local government elections held in November last year.

According to Salga, the conference is significant as it serves as a platform for local government and sets the tone and agenda for the next five years of local government democratic term. When asked about the plans that will be undertaken by the association, Salga spokesperson Marelda Boshielo said the conference will deliberate on and approve the new five-year strategy for 2022–2027. Gauteng Premier David Makhura is expected to deliver the keynote address as well as panel discussions on critical issues pertaining to local government.

The conference will be held under the theme, Intergovernmental and Institutional Co-operative Agility to Deliver Tangible and Evidence-based Services. The association said: "Guests and delegates at the provincial conference include relevant MECs, mayors, speakers, municipal managers and chief financial officers of all 11 municipalities in the province, civil society, business and academia." Normally, the provincial meeting is held every five years within 90 days of the local government elections as provided for by the constitution of Salga.

Relating to the current leadership, Boshielo said Salga Gauteng under the stewardship of its provincial executive committee has achieved numerous milestones which have had a positive impact on its member municipalities and the local government developmental agenda during the 2016–2021 term. The conference will focus on: 1. Elect the members of the provincial executive committee.

2. Nominate two members to the national executive committee. 3. Establish and review provincial oversight bodies as required by law. 4. Approve the provincial programme of action and budget in respect of the ensuing five years.