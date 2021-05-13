Salga set to consider ways of improving its image and better regulating itself

Durban - The statutory affairs committee of the South African Local Government Association will look into the association’s national and provincial executive committees members who are “facing challenges” with law enforcement agencies, Salga president Thembisile Nkadimeng says.

The statutory affairs committee would also consider proposing governance and reputation management protocols, he said when he opened Salga’s National Members Assembly (NMA), in preparation for what she said would be the transition that municipalities would experience before, during and post the upcoming 2021 local government elections.

The NMA will run from Thursday through to Friday. Deputy President David Mabuza is scheduled to deliver the keynote address .On Friday, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma will be among the key participants.

Nkadimeng said the Salga NEC met in October 2020 to reflect on developments affecting members of the NEC and PEC members. Although they believed in the principle of innocence until proven guilty, the reality was that the developments impacted negatively on Salga’s image.

She said it had become clear that, in the absence of a clear governance protocol, it was increasingly making it difficult for Salga to take an organisational position that was consistent and appropriate when any other members of its governing structures had challenges with the law enforcement agencies.

“It is within this context that the NEC tasked the Salga Statutory Affairs Committee to look into this matter and propose governance and reputation management protocols.

“The committee has executed their mandate and presented recommendations to the NEC at our meeting held in February. We will, therefore, table these recommendations for the consideration of members during our closed session tomorrow morning,” Nkadimeng said.

Political Bureau