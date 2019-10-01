Johannesburg - Shortly after taking on American media giant, Bloomberg, seasoned journalist Sam Mkokeli has dumped the South African National Editors Forum (Sanef), saying the “matter is a painful saga”.
Late on Sunday, Mkokeli announced on Twitter that he left the organisation where he was the media freedom chairperson and said he will not renew his membership when it lapses.
It was not clear when his membership will lapse.
Mkokeli said in a tweet he was fired for raising questions about the news operation's "lily-white culture and its incestuous tendencies".
“I resigned from all Sanef positions yesterday. And won't be renewing my membership when the time comes. I don't want Bloomberg-style "o.x.y.m.o.r.o.n.s" around me.,” he wrote.