Samwu calls for a fair wage hike amid disputed negotiations

The South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) will engage in the third and final round of salary and wage negotiations for municipal workers from August 12 to 16, with the South African Local Government Association (Salga) in the South African local government bargaining council (SALGBC). This round follows two previous sessions where Samwu received offers from Salgu deemed inadequate and dismissive of the financial pressures faced by municipal workers.

Dumisane Magagula, Samwu’s secretary-general, said Samwu has consistently pushed for a wage increase that accurately reflects the dedication and sacrifices of municipal workers, who provide essential services amid challenging conditions. Despite these efforts, Magagula said, “The current offer from Salga falls far short of addressing the financial pressures our members face due to the rising cost of living. “We are resolute in our demand for a substantial wage increase. The current proposal does not acknowledge the true worth of municipal workers and fails to address the financial strain they endure. Our members deserve a wage that ensures they can support their families and live with dignity.”

A key issue in the negotiations is the proposed sectoral minimum wage of R9,890, which Samwu finds inadequate. The union has also demanded the inclusion of serviced stands in the agreement to enable workers to build their homes and contribute to local economic development. Salga’s refusal to consider this demand is seen as unacceptable. Additionally, Samwu opposes any attempts by Salga to exclude financially distressed municipalities from the collective agreement, arguing that such exclusions undermine collective bargaining principles and unfairly penalise workers.

Further complicating the situation, Magagula said the municipal workers’ union has expressed concern over the National Treasury’s recent advisory, recommending municipalities budget for wage increases between 3% and 6%. Moreover, Magagula said this advisory is viewed as an unwarranted interference in the collective bargaining process, undermining the negotiations between Salga and the unions. “The Treasury’s attempt to impose arbitrary limits on wage increases disregards the integrity of our bargaining process,” he said.

Magagula said Samwu calls on all municipalities to reject this advisory and respect the autonomy of collective bargaining. “We call on all municipalities to firmly reject this ill-advised directive from the National Treasury. Municipalities must respect the autonomy of the collective bargaining process and recognise that these negotiations are between Salga and the unions, not with the Treasury.’’ Furthermore Magagula said evidence suggests that municipalities have budgeted for wage increases above the current Salga offer, indicating a disconnect between Salga’s stance and the financial realities of municipal budgets.