Samwu to pray for comrades killed for blowing whistle on VBS-linked corruption









Samwu in Limpopo is set to hold a prayer meeting in honour of its members who were killed for blowing the whistle on fraud and corruption in related to the VBS scandal. File picture: ANA/Doctor Ngcobo Johannesburg - The South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) in Limpopo is set to hold a prayer meeting in honour of its members who were shot and killed for blowing the whistle on fraud and corruption in their local municipality related to the VBS scandal. The union also intends to pray for the safety of the surviving whistle-blowers. Samwu Limpopo spokesperson Patrick Aphane said the prayer meeting will be held at Vhembe District Council Chambers on Friday. Aphane said his union will be joined by the South African Communist Party (SACP), Cosatu, Vhembe Pastor’s forum, Traditional Leaders and all mass democratic movements. He said they are convening a prayer day to pray for peace and sanity in the Vhembe District and Thulamela Municipal area in particular, where most of the alleged killing happened.

“The prayer day will be held as we are nearing and honouring the first anniversary of the violent deaths of Comrades Thabang Maupa in Fetakgomo Tubatse, Timson Tshililo and Ronald Mani in Vhembe and Comrades Valtyn Kekana and Ralph Nkanyane who were murdered recently in Mogalakwena Municipality.

“These political killings have been linked to VBS with those who were murdered having had taken a decision to expose the rot and corruption in these municipalities. We have also noted the breakthrough in the Tubatse-Fetakgomo Municipality following the arrest of suspects linked to the murders of Tshililo and Mani,” Aphane said.

He said Samwu and other political parties will also pray for peace and protection of “whistle-blowers whose lives are at risk”.

“We will also be praying for divine intervention for an end to the political killings in the province and that those responsible for the murders of Comrades Timson Tshililo and Ronald Mani face the full might of the law,” Aphane said.

Political Bureau