Johannesburg - The South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) in Limpopo is set to hold a prayer meeting in honour of its members who were shot and killed for blowing the whistle on fraud and corruption in their local municipality related to the VBS scandal.
The union also intends to pray for the safety of the surviving whistle-blowers.
Samwu Limpopo spokesperson Patrick Aphane said the prayer meeting will be held at Vhembe District Council Chambers on Friday.
Aphane said his union will be joined by the South African Communist Party (SACP), Cosatu, Vhembe Pastor’s forum, Traditional Leaders and all mass democratic movements.
He said they are convening a prayer day to pray for peace and sanity in the Vhembe District and Thulamela Municipal area in particular, where most of the alleged killing happened.