Samwu wants ANC to address municipal workers’ issues

Rustenburg - The SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) wants the ANC to address issues affecting municipal workers and communities, the union said on Thursday, following its central executive committee (CEC) meeting.

Samwu’s newly elected general secretary, Dumisane Magagula said in as the affiliate of Cosatu will support the ANC in the municipal elections, the ruling party needs to attend to issues affecting workers. “We still need the ANC to address issues that are of great concern to our members, and communities. These includes the unlawful dismissal of workers, the failure to pay workers their salaries in time or in full and the general collapse in municipalities,” said Magagula. He said municipal workers, as community members, also wanted to benefit from the delivery of services.

“It is for this reason that the CEC is deeply concerned by the number of municipalities which are struggling to deliver on their constitutional mandate of the delivery of services to residents. “We therefore want immediate intervention in these municipalities with the aim of arresting the root causes of the systematic collapse in these institutions.” In its election manifesto, launched this week, the ANC said the local government system was too complex and slow-moving.

“While we have good policies and laws, we recognise that we must improve our performance, leadership is often weak and there is insufficient engagement with local communities. “Many municipalities are not functioning well, and many councillors are not focused on serving the communities that elected them,” read the manifesto in part. The manifesto also acknowledges that the quality of services like water, electricity and sanitation in many municipalities does not meet the standard that residents need and expect.

Magagula said the union has noted that some municipalities have already made known their intentions to apply to be exempted from the recently concluded SA Local Government Bargaining Council wage agreement. “The DA-led City of Cape Town has already written to workers informing them that they will not be getting their salary increases in the month of October as per the salary and wage agreement. “We cannot let the gains that we have won for workers be reversed, these are workers who have throughout the pandemic ensured that they continually deliver services to residents without fail.

“We therefore cannot allow municipal workers to forego their salary increases by municipalities that seek to use the pandemic as a scapegoat. Any municipality that applies for exemption would have declared war with workers.” He said Samwu expects all 257 municipalities and their entities to pay workers increased salaries in October. The ANC is in alliance with Cosatu and the SACP.