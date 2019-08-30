Babadi Tlatsana of Koreneka Trading and Projects at the state capture inquiry. Sanco has called for the protection of witnesses after Tlatsana fled the country, fearing for her safety. File photo: Itumeleng English African News Agency (ANA).

CAPE TOWN - The State's failure to protect witnesses will reduce the Zondo Commission into an "expensive circus and a laughable reality show", the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) in the North West said on Friday. Sanco was responding to news that Koroneka Trading and Projects director Babadi Tlatsana, who testified before the commission of inquiry into state capture, led by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, had fled the country fearing for her safety.

The commission was informed that Tlatsana had fled the country through an affidavit by her attorney, who said she had been the victim of intimidation after implicating politicians and public servants in her testimony on how her company was used in an alleged money laundering scheme involving state-owned airline, SA Express.

Sanco said this was unacceptable.

“Law enforcement agencies have a responsibility to safeguard key witnesses for successful conviction if the process to restore confidence in public institutions is to be realised,” said Paul Sebegoe, Sanco North West provincial chairman.

"It would be unforgivable and a travesty of justice for millions to be thrown into a commission that will simply entertain the public with fairy tales while it seeks accountability for the country to move on."

African News Agency (ANA)