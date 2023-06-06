Sanco KZN leaders fight over bank account

Durban – The SA Native Civic Organisation’s (Sanco’s) attempt to get its house in order and get readmitted to the ANC-led alliance has hit the first hurdle. It has since emerged that the KZN structure that elected former president Jacob Zuma as its chairperson in January is fighting over its bank account.

In a series of letters seen by IOL, Zuma and Richard Hlope (also known as Richard Mkhungo), the provincial secretary, went to their local bank to change the signatories. That move irked the now-suspended provincial treasurer of the organisation, Thulani Gamede, who said that the matter should be handled by him. NEWS: SANCO’s attempt to get its house in order and get re-admitted to the ANC-led alliance has hit the first hurdle. It has since emerged that the KZN structure that elected former President Jacob Zuma as its chairperson in January is fighting over its bank account. pic.twitter.com/CRDZCqN0J8 — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) June 5, 2023 Also in the picture is disbarred former SAA board chairperson, Dudu Myeni; Gamede objected to her involvement in the matter, saying she was not a leader of any Sanco structure.

In one letter, Gamede told Hlophe that issues of finance fall within his ambit and that he should not be sidelined. He added that he was taken aback to learn that the process to change the signatories was done behind his back. In response, Hlophe appears to threaten Gamede, telling him that he was going to "deal" with him because he was destabilising the movement.

Despite the series of letters, Hlophe denied everything when contacted by IOL reached on Tuesday. “That's not correct. There is nobody who can have the capacity to do so. “We wholeheartedly supported Comrade Thulani Gamede to become provincial treasurer hence there was no way we could have done that.

“We did agree to go to the bank on the day we would have PEC (provincial executive committee) meeting and planned to go to the bank but unfortunately, Comrade Msholozi (Zuma), provincial chairperson, arrived late hence we had to postpone the arrangement. “We are, however, worried that Thulani Gamede (will) speak about that after he has been dismissed. “Today, people will be elected and will plan to go to the bank, it is a normal routine for the organisation,” Hlophe said.

Gamede declined to comment while Zuma’s spokesperson, Vukile Mthabela, did not respond. Sanco is currently in a move to get its house in order and be readmitted as the fourth alliance partner of the ANC, joining the ranks of Cosatu and the SACP. NEWS: The two dominant SANCO factions have eventually agreed to sort out their differences and form a national interim structure. This follows a letter from the late ANC deputy Secretary-General, Jessie Duarte dated 14 May 2019 where she asked them to get their house in order — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) June 2, 2023 Last week the two dominant factions of Sanco met and agreed to sort out their differences and form a national interim structure to lead them until a new leadership is in place.

This follows a letter from the late ANC deputy secretary-general, Jessie Duarte, dated May 14, 2019, where she asked them to get their house in order since they are an important alliance partner. They agreed that all provincial structures that include the one in KwaZulu-Natal, which is led by Zuma, would be disbanded to form an interim provincial co-ordinating committee (IPCC). This is contained in a letter dated June 1, 2023, addressed to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula regarding the matter and jointly signed by Hlophe and Soko.

“The comrades, Richard Hlophe and Mike Soko both as convener and co-ordinator, respectively, were nominated by the two NECs (national executive committees) that held two separate conferences in 2019 (and who are both in court even now), to lead the NICC (national interim co-ordinating committee) and to represent them in all alliance activities in line with your advice in your letter above. “We would also like to indicate our availability to meet with you in line with your letter dated 22 May, 2023,” Sanco recently wrote to Fikile Mbalula, ANC’s secretary-general. [email protected]