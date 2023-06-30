Sanco raises ire over Jacob Zuma's deputy being 'purged' by ANC Mzala Nxumalo leadership

The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) in KwaZulu-Natal has written to the ANC to complain about the purging of its deputy provincial convener by the leadership of the Mzala Nxumalo region (Zululand). In a letter dated June 26 and written by Sizwe Cele, the provincial coordinator of Sanco in the province, and directed at Bheki Mtolo, the ANC’s provincial secretary, he said Lawrence Dube is being purged by the region.

Dube was recently appointed Sanco’s deputy provincial convener to former President Jacob Zuma. NEWS: SANCO KZN has written a letter to the provincial secretary, Bheki Mtolo to complain about alleged purging of Lawrence Dube, a Councillor of the ANC who serves in the exco of Abaqulusi (Vryheid) local municipality and who is also the deputy provincial convener of SANCO. — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) June 30, 2023 According to Cele, the decision of the region to recall Dube as the member of the executive committee (exco) of the IFP-led Abaqulusi (Vryheid) Local Municipality is tantamount to purging him. “It has come to our attention that our deputy provincial convener, cde (comrade) Lawrence Dube, who serves as an exco member in Abaqulusi Municipality, is being purged by the current Regional Executive Committee (Rec) of the ANC in the Zululand Region.

“We understand that last year, 2022 cde Dube, together with other collective contested for the leadership of the region and through the internal democratic processes, they did not emerge,” Cele wrote in the letter. Part of the letter Cele wrote to Mtolo. He told Mtolo that the ANC in the region should be working on removing the IFP from power and serving the people, instead of purging fellow members. “Abaqulusi Municipality is the municipality under the leadership of Inkatha which of course does not assist the ANC and abahlali (citizens) at all.

“The Alliance being led by the ANC has a duty to work hard to reclaim this municipality back to the leadership and control of the ANC. “In order to achieve this, one of the key instruments that we all need is unity. This alien tendency of comrades purging each other formalises the factions within the ANC and it undermines the Alliance,” Cele told Mtolo in the letter. He added that the conduct of the region does not bode well for the party as they gear up for the 2024 general elections.

“If our above understanding is true, we wish to register with your office Nobhala (provincial secretary) that as Sanco KwaZulu-Natal we feel undermined by the ANC KwaZulu-Natal that one of our senior leaders is being persecuted under your watch without us, Sanco KZN being consulted and/or informed about such serious developments. “As Sanco KZN, we believe that it would not serve us nor the ANC KZN any good to have an acrimonious relationship, especially at this critical period as we march towards the 2024 general elections,” he wrote. The regional secretary of the ANC, Ntokozo Nxumalo told IOL that they were aware of the letter, but it was not directed at them.

“I have seen the letter, but it was not intended for us at Mzala Nxumalo, it was meant for the provincial secretary. “For now we will not be able to comment on a letter that was not addressed at us,” Nxumalo said. It’s not the first time the regional leadership has been accused of purging members of the other faction.

When, in April this year, Khaya Khumalo was recalled from the exco of Zululand District Municipality, it was alleged that he was punished for not backing the current leadership. Early this week, Mziwakhe Dubazane had to obtain a high court interdict to prevent his recall by Nxumalo from Ulundi Local Municipality. He was to be replaced by Thokazani Sikhakhane, who is Mhlongo’s deputy. [email protected]