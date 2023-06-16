SANCO’s Free State interim structure put in place, given four months to prepare for elective conference

Bloemfontein - The South African National Civic Organisation (SANCO) has installed an interim structure in the Free State province, giving it four months to prepare for an elective conference. The new structure was announced on Wednesday afternoon by Mike Soko, the new national coordinator of the civic organisation which is the fourth alliance partner of the governing ANC.

The announcement took place in the town of Kroonstad. In the new structure, Patric Qibi is the new convener while Teboho Ntsuba is the new provincial coordinator. Qibi’s deputy is Mafa Nkomo while Nstuba will be deputised by Lucia Masienyane.

NEWS: An interim structure of SANCO has been put in place in the Free State province, collapsing the two factions that have taken each other to court. SANCO’s national coordinator, Mike Soko has given the interim structure four months to prepare for an elective conference. @IOL — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) June 16, 2023 Toy Mokatsane is the fund-raiser of the interim structure while Shakes Koko was named the organiser. The interim structure includes twenty additional members like Thamsanqa Mfwazwe, Modise Tsopo, Vuyo Madolo, Peter Makaye, Doris Masooane, Thabang Peterson and Tebogo Sehlabi - among others. “Kindly be advised that the NICC has resolved to disband the two PEC structures in Free State that are aligned to both the Alexandra and Durban NECs (the NECs that are in court).

“The comrades infra are therefore appointed to serve in integrated Provincial Interim coordinating Committee(PICC). “Please note that all Regional Chairpersons/Convers and Secretaries/Coordinators form partof the PICC. “The PICC therefore resumes all PEC duties and responsibilities.

“The PICC is given four (4) months to take the province to its Provincial Conference. “The office of the National Coordinator will from time to time assess the performance of the above-appointed leadership collective to ensure that the PICC meets its mandate within the specified period,” Soko wrote in his letter that announced the structure. Ntsuba confirmed the latest developments to IOL on Friday.

“The National Leadership of SANCO led by the Convenor comrade Richard Mkhungo and the National Coordinator comrade Mike Soko, was in Free State Fezile Dabi region in the town Kroonstad to establish inclusive IPCC structure. “(This is) in line with SANCO National unity engagements which involves two parties that are in court,” Ntsuba said, adding that the issue of the court case is being handled at the national level. Early this month, the national leadership disbanded the two warring factions in KwaZulu-Natal and put in place an interim structure to prepare for an elective.