SANDF and police still probing Collins Khosa murder, says Mapisa-Nqakula

Cape Town - Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has insisted the murder of Collins Khosa in Alexandra allegedly by members of the army during the lockdown is still a subject of three investigations.

Mapisa-Nqakula was answering questions in the National Council of Provinces on Tuesday where she said there were other investigations into the assault of members of the public by the army in different parts of the country.

The army was accused of killing Khosa during the start of the lockdown in March.

However, Mapisa-Nqakula said while the other cases were referred to the police because they were assault charges, the Khosa case is handled by three different bodies.

She said the Khosa matter was probed by the Military Ombud, the Board of Inquiry and the police and military police.