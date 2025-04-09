SANDF clarifies presence at Cwecwe protest: 'Border duties only, not monitoring'

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has denied the “deployment” of its troops to Matatiele to monitor an anti-gender-based violence community march in support of a seven-year-old girl, Cwecwe who was raped in the area, saying they are in the area on border safeguarding duties “only”. Concerns emerged on Tuesday following the sighting of SANDF members in Matatiele, sparking speculation that their presence indicated a deployment to manage the situation.

In a statement on Wednesday, the defence force confirmed that there had been no such deployment. “We wish to state that the SANDF has members in the area on border safeguarding duties and nothing else. “We would like to express sincere regret regarding the incident where our soldiers were seen during the march against gender-based violence in Matatiele. A written situation report is awaited from the Officers Commanding of the units deployed in the area,” the SANDF said.

The army expressed that they were also a gender-sensitive organisation and supported gender programmes. “We are cognisant of the unacceptable high levels of gender-based violence, and the prevalence of violence against women and children, and support any intervention by institutions and citizens aimed at dealing with violence against our women and children,” it said. Parties including the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), ActionSA and also the GOOD Party expressed their displeasure with soldiers being seen at the march.

The EFF wrote a letter to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Thoko Didiza, complaining about the matter. The protests have so far taken place amid widespread demonstrations across the country against the rape of Cwecwe. In Gauteng, the public has also marched to the provincial Department of Education demanding action in the matter.

The learner was raped in October last year, the mother confirmed. Police assured the citizens that they would handle the case with the utmost urgency following public outcry. [email protected]