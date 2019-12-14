Johannesburg - The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) has lashed out at the EFF for discriminating against journalists following the party’s decision to ban Daily Maverick, Scorpio, amaBhungane and Rapport from attending its conference.
Soon after eNCA had pulled out of the conference in Nasrec Expo Centre, Johannesburg, unapologetic red berets' president Julius Malema said that "they (eNCA) can go to hell" and "Anyone who wants to go with them can go".
Sanef’s Judy Sandison condemned the EFF for “discriminating” against certain media houses.
“There should be no discrimination of the media for any misconcept that the party has,” she said, adding that political parties should allow diverse media coverage as that would enhance democracy.
She said the forum had not yet fully discussed the decision of the eNCA to pull out of Nasrec.