Sanef asks why eNCA silenced Xoli Mngambi and Jane Dutton after cigarette ban remarks

Cape Town - The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) on Friday said it was perturbed by news channel eNCA's decision to take two anchors off air after they criticised the government's U-turn on lifting the ban on cigarette sales.

Xoli Mngambi and Jane Dutton on Monday suggested on air that the government reversal pointed to a deep malaise within the ANC, with ministers seeking to weaken President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Dutton said the president had been "emasculated" and the public "duped", after Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma contradicted his public commitment to allowing a resumption of cigarette sales under Level 4 of a lockdown regime aimed at containing Covid-19.

Mngambi said it was clear African National Congress factional politics had played a role and that Ramaphosa would need to regain control, then asked: "But is he up to it?"

The two journalists jointly apologised on Tuesday, describing their earlier comments as "an unfortunate judgment call".