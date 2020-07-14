Sanef slams Ramaphosa over 'broken promise' to answer questions from media

The SA National Editors' Forum (Sanef) has once more voiced its concerns over what it refers to as President Cyril Ramaphosa breaking his promise to answer questions from the media following his address to the nation on Sunday evening.

The forum had previously raised concerns over the evasiness of the president in responding to questions following the numerous addresses that he has made to the nation since the start of the lockdown in March in response to Covid-19.

The latest concern raised by Sanef comes after former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa said that it was concerning that the media was not asking the president questions following his briefings.

"Sanef and the Presidency owe the country an explanation on why the president doesn’t take questions from the media after addressing the nation.

"I know ministers conduct briefings and take questions but it is no substitute. All heads of government do. Our media allows it," lamented Shilowa.