Durban - The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) says it has opted not to appeal the Equality Court’s judgment in its application to have the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and its leader Julius Malema interdicted from harassing journalists.
The application was brought before the court by Sanef and journalists Ranjeni Munusamy, Barry Bateman, Adriaan Basson,Pauli van Wyk and Max du Preez to have the party and its supporters interdicted from intimidating journalists on both public and social media platforms as they felt that Malema and his supporters engaged in hate speech while addressing journalists.
However, the Equality Court dismissed the case, ruling in favour of the political party.
In a statement, Sanef said: “After careful consideration and legal advice, Sanef accepts, with the benefit of hindsight, that the Equality Court was not the appropriate forum to air our concerns. We take note of the judgment that hate speech is very explicitly targeted against a person’s inherent features as prescribed by the Constitution.”
The media organisation said that although it found certain aspects of the judgment problematic, it was pleased that the court had acknowledged the importance of protecting journalists.