Santaco taxi leaders meet, outcomes expected Tuesday

Johannesburg - Leadership of the South African National Taxi Council were expected to meet on Monday night to discuss further its policy on 100% capacity - among others.

On Monday, minibus taxis around the country began filling up to the maximum capacity for the first time after three months.

In March, minibus taxis were instructed by government to fill up at under 50% capacity to circumvent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

This was later eased to 70% as the economy slowly starting opening up.

But recently, Santaco, said they would instruct their taxis to take in 100% passengers and travel between provincial borders, even without the required permits.

Santaco and Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula have been at loggerheads for several weeks.

Santaco has rejected government’s R5000 relief fund offer per taxi, demanding R20 000 per taxi. They have also rejected the 70% capacity regulation, bemoaning that domestic flights were allowed to operate at full capacity.

The Transport Ministry has been at pains to stress that airlines are required to use the HEPA filter (high efficiency particulate air filter), which apparently kills bacteria in confined spaces, including malls and airlines.

Speaking to eNCA, Santaco spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa said they had a cordial meeting with the minister and the taxi industry leaders would meet on Monday night to discuss the way forward.

Mbalula’s ministry did not comment.

Molelekwa said both parties had put their cases on the table, and said however there had been no concessions from either party.

“Tonight or tomorrow we will make an announcement on the way forward. We have a commitment that we want to work with the government and the minister, but it is important that we understand each other’s frustrations,” he said.

Mbalula meanwhile, is also expected to meet with the National Coronavirus Command Council on Tuesday according to reports.

