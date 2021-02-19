SAPS confirm investigation into 'illegal gathering' at Magashule's court appearance

DURBAN - POLICE have confirmed that a case has been opened under the Disaster Management Act on the illegal gathering outside Hertzog Plein in Bloemfontein, ahead of the appearance of ANC Secretary General, Ace Magashule.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Motantsi Makhele, said earlier during the day people were warned and made aware that under the Disaster Management Act, they are gathering illegally by way of failure to wear masks in public as well as not keeping social distance.

"After situational analysis and calculating the risks associated with dispersing crowds, a decision was taken as guided by the law to open a case under Disaster Management Act against those who organised this illegal gathering. The Provincial Commissioner already instructed the District Commissioner for Mangaung Metro to put a team together to gather all information and make sure that the case is tabled before the court as soon as possible," Makhele said.

He added that after situational analysis and calculating the risks associated with dispersing crowds, a decision was taken as guided by the law to open a case under Disaster Management Act against those who organized this illegal gathering.