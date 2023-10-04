SAPS members lost over 700 firearms in one year

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has lost more than 700 firearms in the last financial year, considerably higher than its projected losses. The police said one of the reasons for the loss of so many firearms was that they were stolen from members of the SAPS.

Criminals target police officers in different parts of the country. However, the police said they were worried about the escalation of crime against officers. The SAPS said some of the firearms are stolen from their offices.

“In 2022/23, 742 firearms owned by the SAPS were confirmed as stolen or lost, which is 142 more than the set target of 600. The loss of SAPS-owned firearms can be attributed to various factors, including the escalation of crime against members, including, but not limited to, robbery in townships or other places, housebreaking, theft from offices/stores, negligent loss by members and the loss of property during motor vehicle accidents. “The Provisioning Administration System was improved, to ensure the accuracy of data and to facilitate the reporting of lost or stolen firearms. The certification and biannual inspections of firearms are in place to prevent losses. When incidents involving lost firearms occur, relevant legal requirements are being implemented,” said the police in the annual report that was tabled in parliament. The police said they were continuing with their work to recruit more officers in the fight against crime.