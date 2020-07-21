SAPS re-enlisting squeaky-clean former cops to boost crime-fighting capacity

Pretoria – The South African Police Service on Tuesday said it is re-enlisting trained and skilled police officers who left the SAPS “honourably” in the ranks of constable, sergeant and warrant officer, in a bid to boost its law enforcement capacity.

SAPS spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said the recruitment of former police officers forms part of the police service’s commitment to improving the staffing levels, to enable the organisation to fulfil its Constitutional mandate of fighting crime and keeping people safe.

“The organisation (SAPS) is losing members due to various reasons, including retirement, and human resource management has to continue with other means of recruitment, hence the re-enlistment of former members,” said Muridili.

She said the successful candidates will be posted where there is a shortage, including specialised units such as the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit and the Public Order Policing unit as well as newly established units such as the taxi violence unit, cold case investigation and the murder and robbery unit.

“The SAPS therefore appeals to former police officers who left the service with a clean record, had been appointed as members in the organisation in terms of the South African Police Service Act 68 of 1995, serving on the rank of constable, sergeant and warrant officer,” said Muridili.