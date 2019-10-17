Port Elizabeth - Eastern Cape police refuted claims on Thursday that a Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting was called off based on advice from police.
The meeting intended to unseat United Democratic Movement (UDM) Mayor Mongameli Bobani was cancelled amid “imminent threats against councillors”.
A motion of no confidence brought by the Democratic Alliance (DA) was expected to be debated, but because of a “high security risk”, Council Speaker Buyelwa Mafaya of the African National Congress (ANC) cancelled the meeting at the eleventh hour.
Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki earlier said the meeting was cancelled in the interest of protecting the democratic processes of council and to execute council's duty to ensure the safety of office bearers.
“Although we received threats in the past, the sheer intensity and viciousness of those received the last 24 hours necessitated us to make this decision in consultation with SAPS,” said Mniki.