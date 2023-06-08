SAPS to set aside R2 billion to buy drones, vehicles to crackdown on crime

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says Cabinet has supported moves by the police to set aside R2 billion to procure drones and vehicles in a bid to intensify the fight against crime. The SAPS will also deploy members of the Tactical Response Unit in crime hot spots.

The police will put more funds and resources in the 30 hot spots after millions were given to those police stations affected. Murder cases have continued to increase in the hot spots. Police Minister Bheki Cele revealed during the crime statistics media briefing last week that there has been a spike in some of the crimes.

Cele said Gauteng, the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal were leading in the top 30 police stations, which recorded a high number of cases reported between January and March this year. Ntshavheni, who was briefing the media in Pretoria on Thursday after the Cabinet meeting, said the police would also be sending tracking teams to deal with crime.

“To monitor and protect communities affected by crime, the SAPS has set aside nearly R2 billion to procure drones and vehicles to enhance visibility,” said Ntshavheni. She added that, “R65 million has also been allocated to the top 30 crime-intensive stations to address murder and other contact offences”. “In addition, Tactical Response Teams are being deployed at stations and districts in areas with high crime rates. The South African Police Service is also enhancing specialised tracking teams, who will be trained further at provincial and district level to effectively track and apprehend offenders,” said Ntshavheni..

The police have also been recruiting thousands of new officers. There is another group that is expected to be trained this year and join the police. [email protected]