SAPS will recruit 5 000 more officers next year after first group of 10 000 starts training

Cape Town - Police Minister Bheki Cele says they will train 5 000 more officers next year after the first group of 10 000 recruits began their training on April 1. Cele, who was addressing the presidential imbizo in Bloemfontein in the Free State on Saturday, said they needed more police officers to crack down on crime.

Story continues below Advertisment

He said communities have been calling for help in the fight against crime and they were recruiting more officers. He said despite the hiring of 15 000 new officers there will still be a shortage, and he will ask President Cyril Ramaphosa and Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana for more money to employ more policemen and women. The shortage of officers at police stations was not limited to specific areas, but a national problem.

But Ramaphosa and Godongwana agreed that he could get 10 000 recruits to begin their training in April. “When it comes to the shortage at stations, that is a national issue. “Thanks to the president and the minister of finance that at least as we speak our colleges and academies in the country are having 10 000 new trainees.

Story continues below Advertisment

“They will all go for pass out on December 15. “From here in the Free State we are training 555 that we will distribute to different stations. “This is this year. Next year we will train another 5 000 to make 15 000 in two years Mr President.

Story continues below Advertisment

“There will still be a shortage but we will come back to you and the minister of finance to give us extra (funds) so that all the police stations have the personnel, because it is no use to have the walls but there are no (officers) and no cars. “But it is better to go to these police stations so that we speak to communities and the police, then they work together,” said Cele. [email protected]