SAPU warns new police minister Senzo Mchunu to stay in his lane

The South African Policing Union (SAPU) has issued a stern warning to the newly appointed minister of police Senzo Mchunu to stay in his lane and not to try to interfere with the operational matters of the police. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his inclusive Government of National Unity Cabinet for the 7th administration at the Union Buildings on Sunday night. The cabinet includes ministers from the ANC, DA, IFP, PA, FF+, PAC and Good.

Ramaphosa appointed Mchunu as the new minister of police, retained Cassel Mathale as the deputy minister, and appointed former Limpopo MEC of education Polly Boshielo as the second deputy minister. The police union, SAPU, welcomed Mchunu’s appointment but issued a stern warning as he assumed leadership of the police ministry. “SAPU calls upon Minister Mchunu to walk in his lane and not interfere with the operational business of the police as that responsibility constitutionally lies with the national police commissioner.

“We do not want a police minister who behaves like he or she is the national commissioner,” SAPU acting national spokesperson, Jabu Mabena said. “SAPU commends the president for retaining Deputy Minister Cassel Mathale as institutional memory is of profound importance in terms of taking the Ministry forward.” Mabena said the appointment of Polly Boshielo as the second deputy minister is a positive step for sharing responsibilities, citing that the police ministry is “huge”.

“We believe this step will strengthen and power the police ministry and therefore improve service delivery,” he added. Mabena urged the new minister and his deputy ministers to hit the ground running. “The time of celebrations has long passed. Both the members and communities are expecting nothing less but the job to be done as a matter of extreme urgency. We welcome them with no reservations at all. This is a new beginning, let us join hands as communities are keenly waiting for improved service delivery,” Mabena said.

Meanwhile, on Monday, IOL News reported that the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) has called on the newly appointed police minister, Senzo Mchunu, to tackle the issue of police killings. Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo has voiced concern about ongoing police killings, emphasising their expectation for Mchunu to implement measures to address this issue. “Law enforcement officers have become targeted victims of the worst crime, with attacks and killings escalating in the country,” Mamabolo said.

Mamabolo called on the government to take a stern stance by classifying police killings as treason. “The Criminal Procedure Act must be amended to classify killing of police officers as treason. We need to improve the compensation of police officers killed on duty to sustain a better life for their dependents,” he said. Mamabolo said they were also concerned about the police to population ratio, which stood at 1:450; which still falls far short of the UN ratio of 1:220.

He also said the SAPS salary structure needed reviewing and the implementation of two distinct streams had to take place. “One being for Police Act members and the other for Public Service Act appointees, that will allow them to be grade-progressed and promoted up to salary level 15. “The promotion of Public Service Act appointees will ensure we have more boots on the ground.”