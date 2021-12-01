Sarah Baartman mayor Scara Njadayi dies during first mayoral committee meeting

According to media reports Njadayi collapsed and died during a council meeting on municipal premises in Govan Mbeki Avenue yesterday.

Provincial secretary of the ANC in the province, Lulama Ngcukayitobi, expressed shock at Njadayi’s sudden departure as he had just been elected as the district mayor of the Sarah Baartman Municipality.

Njadayi was chairing his first mayoral committee meeting with his new team when he died. He was elected mayor on Wednesday November 24.

In a Facebook post, the Sarah Baartman District Municipality communications office expressed shock and sadness at his untimely passing. “It is with profound sadness and shock that we inform you of the sudden passing of the executive mayor of Sarah Baartman District Municipality, Cllr Mzimkhulu (Scara) Njadayi. On behalf of the Sarah Baartman District Municipality, we send our condolences to the Njadayi family, his colleagues in the African National Congress and all political leaders across the length and breadth of this country.