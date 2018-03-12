Cape Town - Appearing before Parliament’s standing committee on finance, Sars commissioner Tom Moyane slammed allegations from the DA that one of his reported friends and business associates was linked to a money laundering ring.

The Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) had charged that the ring, including New Integrated Credit Solutions (Nics), had paid R600 000 into the personal account of Sars chief officer for business and individual tax, Jonas Makwakwa.

Former Department of Home Affairs chief information officer, Patrick Monyeki, who is reportedly a friend and business associate of Moyane, has been linked to Nics, one of eight companies awarded a lucrative contract by Sars to collect outstanding taxes from taxpayers.

According to a report in the Daily Maverick, the FIC had flagged payments to Mahube Payment Solutions which was linked to Monyeki, from Nics.

The report alleged that Mahube Payment Solutions was a party to the R17 million, of which R600 000 was paid into the personal account of Makwakwa.

Moyane told MPs: “I don’t know whether Mr Monyeki is a board member or director of Nics I think it is prudent and important that the committee do its homework to prove that he is a director there. Nics has been doing work with Sars since 2004, it has been doing work with Sars on debt collection, that we have on record.” Moyane said the tender process was followed in awarding Nics the contract to handle Sars’ debt collection. He denied having involvement in the tender process.

“The bid adjudication committee which is the highest, does not include the commissioner. I don’t get involved,” said Moyane.

Monyeki is no stranger to controversy. Recently it emerged that he had an interest in the company that was awarded a controversial R378million contract to supply an “inmate management system” to the Department of Correctional Services.

The tender was ultimately cancelled.

Political Bureau