Pretoria - The South African Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner Edward Kieswetter on Tuesday denied protecting former president Jacob Zuma from the Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane from accessing his tax records.
The public protector has issued a subpoena in an attempt to obtain Zuma’s tax information as part of an investigation into a complaint laid by former Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane following damning details from journalist Jacques Pauw's book, The President’s Keepers.
The book claims that Zuma pocketed undeclared money from a security company during his Presidency.
Business Day reported on Monday that SARS launched an urgent court bid to prevent Mkhwebane from getting former Zuma's tax information.
On Tuesday, during a media briefing held at the SARS offices in Pretoria, Kieswetter told journalists that the revenue service has a mandate to protect tax payers' records without fear or favour.