Cape Town - The South African Revenue Service (Sars) on Friday, said there have been no disruptions to customs operations at the country's ports of entry as a wage strike by its workers entered its second day. "All customs border posts are operational with the contingencies that have been put in place," Sars said in a statement.

"Customs has received great support from law enforcement agencies across all border posts, especially from the South African Police Service (SAPS), and this resulted in minimal impact on them."

Sars said media reports of pile-ups at border posts were as a result of vehicle traffic and not the strike.

At least one Sars official has been arrested at the Lebombo border post for trying to disrupt revenue service operations, the statement said.

"There were isolated attempts to intimidate staff members and to disrupt the flow of traffic at border posts, but the situation was swiftly dealt with by the SAPS."

Most Sars branches, however, remained closed with only 20 operating with skeleton staff.

Union members from the Public Servants Association and the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) went on strike on Thursday, demanding, among others, an 11.4 percent salary hike while Sars is offering seven percent.

