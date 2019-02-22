CEO Gavin Watson. Picture: Supplied

Johannesburg - It’s being reported that the South Africa Revenue Service (Sars) is conducting a raid at Bosasa’s offices. News24 reports that a group of SARS officials from a newly-established illicit economy unit arrived at the offices at noon.

The unit had revived a search and seizure warrant on Friday, the news site reported.

It is unclear what the search is related to.

Last week Bosasa, now known as Africa Global Operations, said it would file for liquidation after its bank accounts were closed.

Bosasa’s fall from grace started last month when former COO Angelo Agrizzi testified at the inquiry about the company’s illicit operations of bribing officials for access to tenders.

Other former employees also took the stand.

The company said the liquidation would lead to 4500 job losses.

It was also reported that a liquidator had arrived at the company’s offices to secure documents and speak to staff on the way forward.