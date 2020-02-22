This emerged this week when the home affairs portfolio committee considered the response of the department to “consequential” amendments proposed by the National Council of Province’s select committee on security and justice.
The department also gave its response to the agreement reached between Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and Finance Minister Tito Mboweni on SARS involvement in the planned agency.
The amendment sort to, among other things, insert definitions for understanding the bill to include custom-related functions by SARS.
The two departments have agreed on an implementation protocol to enable seamless functioning and co-ordination of border management areas within six months of the implementation of the new law.