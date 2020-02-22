SARS to fall under Home Affairs authority









THE NEW TAX app includes all the published rulings from the SA Revenue Service. African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - As the parliamentary process on the Border Management Authority Bill moves closer to finalisation, it has emerged that the SA Revenue Service would fall under authority of the Home Affairs Department (DOH). This emerged this week when the home affairs portfolio committee considered the response of the department to “consequential” amendments proposed by the National Council of Province’s select committee on security and justice. The department also gave its response to the agreement reached between Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and Finance Minister Tito Mboweni on SARS involvement in the planned agency. The amendment sort to, among other things, insert definitions for understanding the bill to include custom-related functions by SARS. The two departments have agreed on an implementation protocol to enable seamless functioning and co-ordination of border management areas within six months of the implementation of the new law.

Deon Erassmus, DOH’s chief legal advisor for legal services, said in November the select committee had deliberated on proposals after engaging the department, National Treasury, SAPS and SANDF and other departments.

He said this led to “a decision to remove SARS from the bill”.

Because of suggestions by the select committee, provision of service by SARS, SAPS and SANDF will depend on participation of other organs of state and in a manner where there was an implementation protocol.

The minister of Home Affairs could initiate the process for the conclusion of implementation protocol within six months after formation of the agency to co-ordinate their functioning in border areas and ports of entry.

DA MP Adrian Roos said they have no objections to the changes made to the bill but reserved their right to consult their party caucus.

Committee chairperson Bongani Bongo said the report would be referred to the National Assembly for debate.

